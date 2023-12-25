Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $336.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aaron’s news, VP Douglass L. Noe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $230,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglass L. Noe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,500 shares of company stock worth $621,625. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 342,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

