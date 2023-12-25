5,335 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

