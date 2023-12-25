53,177 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Key Bridge Compliance LLC

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. Chevron accounts for 2.8% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.