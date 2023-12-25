4,703 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 1.7 %

Crane stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $116.31.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

