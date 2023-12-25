4,300 Shares in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.46 on Monday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.