421 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $570.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $587.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

