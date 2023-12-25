3,975 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

