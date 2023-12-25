3,767 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $240.33 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.87.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

