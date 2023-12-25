29,047 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,551,000 after buying an additional 1,478,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 22.8 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.44 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

