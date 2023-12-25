27,115 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $182.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

