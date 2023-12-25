25,924 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $112,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $598,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $520,957 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

