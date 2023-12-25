1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $719,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $624.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.44 and a 200-day moving average of $516.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $627.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

