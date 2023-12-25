1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

