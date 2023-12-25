1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

