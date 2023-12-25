1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 190,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 363,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 967,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 215,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.63 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

