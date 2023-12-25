1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.