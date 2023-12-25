1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,252 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $85.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

