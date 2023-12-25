1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $298.21 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

