1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.