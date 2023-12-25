1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $371,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $79,109,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

