1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $769,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $271.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

