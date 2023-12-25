1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 111.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $424.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.07 and its 200-day moving average is $398.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

