1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $284,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $172.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

