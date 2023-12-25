1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

