1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 562,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 452,641 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $35.04 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

