1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $214.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

