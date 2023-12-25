1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average is $307.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

