1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $952.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $893.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.45 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

