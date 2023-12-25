1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 209.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $223.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

