1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

