1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 79,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 33.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 26.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 264,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

