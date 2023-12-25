1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,213.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,070.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,170.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

