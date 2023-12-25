1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

