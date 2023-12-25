1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $172.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

