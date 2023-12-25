1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $148.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

