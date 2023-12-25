1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

