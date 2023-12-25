1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $94.56.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
