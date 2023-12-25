1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.