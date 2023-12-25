180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $11,670.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Free Report) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $11,670.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 236,500 shares in the company, valued at $919,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

180 Degree Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $3.93 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.