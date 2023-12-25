180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $11,670.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $11,670.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 236,500 shares in the company, valued at $919,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

180 Degree Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $3.93 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.