1,765 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $237.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.