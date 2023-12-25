16,697 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

