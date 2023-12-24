Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $133.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.35.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.