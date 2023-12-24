Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $252.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

