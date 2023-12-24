Wells Fargo & Company Trims AON (NYSE:AON) Target Price to $295.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $304.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.92.

NYSE:AON opened at $291.67 on Thursday. AON has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

