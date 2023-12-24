Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $125.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

