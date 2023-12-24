Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,693 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.64%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.