Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 56,021 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,021 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.00 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

