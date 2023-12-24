Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 31,740 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,740 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $269.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

