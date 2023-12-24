Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,937 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average is $155.63.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,796 shares of company stock worth $4,761,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

