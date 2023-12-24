Wealth Effects LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 112,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.